New U.K. Measures Target People Smuggling, Belgium Bans Disposable Vapes

The Financial Times highlights stories on the U.K. introducing travel bans and social media restrictions to combat people smuggling, concerns over the accuracy of U.K. economic data, and Belgium's pioneering move to prohibit the sale of disposable vapes in a bid to curb youth e-cigarette usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.K. government is implementing strict measures, including travel bans and social media restrictions, to combat a 25% rise in people smuggling via the English Channel. This strategy aims to diminish the increasing numbers of migrants reaching the U.K. illegally.

Concerns over the reliability of the U.K.'s economic statistics have surfaced, with a prominent lawmaker warning of 'flying blind' due to flawed jobs data. These gaps could pose broader issues for economic policy-making if not addressed promptly.

Belgium has become the first EU country to ban disposable vapes as it attempts to tackle the surge in e-cigarette use among young people. This measure reflects a growing trend among European nations to regulate vaping products more stringently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

