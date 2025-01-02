New U.K. Measures Target People Smuggling, Belgium Bans Disposable Vapes

The U.K. government is implementing strict measures, including travel bans and social media restrictions, to combat a 25% rise in people smuggling via the English Channel. This strategy aims to diminish the increasing numbers of migrants reaching the U.K. illegally.

Concerns over the reliability of the U.K.'s economic statistics have surfaced, with a prominent lawmaker warning of 'flying blind' due to flawed jobs data. These gaps could pose broader issues for economic policy-making if not addressed promptly.

Belgium has become the first EU country to ban disposable vapes as it attempts to tackle the surge in e-cigarette use among young people. This measure reflects a growing trend among European nations to regulate vaping products more stringently.

