Left Menu

China's Growing Focus on Mental Health: A Nationwide Initiative

China's National Health Commission plans to enhance mental health services from 2025 to 2027 in response to rising psychological issues, especially in youth. Measures include setting up hotlines and regional centers. This initiative follows recent violent incidents highlighting a need for improved mental health infrastructure across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:23 IST
China's Growing Focus on Mental Health: A Nationwide Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to address the rising mental health challenges in China, the National Health Commission (NHC) has announced a series of measures aimed at enhancing mental health services from 2025 to 2027. The initiative is a response to a surge in mental health issues, particularly among children and adolescents.

The NHC plans to establish a mental health hotline and set up regional centers across the country. This effort comes in the wake of recent violent incidents in China, underscoring the urgent need for improved mental health support.

The World Health Organization estimates indicate that millions suffer from mental health disorders in China, with mental health issues exacerbated by economic pressures. The government aims to have widespread availability of mental health outpatient services by 2025, ensuring citizens receive adequate support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025