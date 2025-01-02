China's Growing Focus on Mental Health: A Nationwide Initiative

In a significant move to address the rising mental health challenges in China, the National Health Commission (NHC) has announced a series of measures aimed at enhancing mental health services from 2025 to 2027. The initiative is a response to a surge in mental health issues, particularly among children and adolescents.

The NHC plans to establish a mental health hotline and set up regional centers across the country. This effort comes in the wake of recent violent incidents in China, underscoring the urgent need for improved mental health support.

The World Health Organization estimates indicate that millions suffer from mental health disorders in China, with mental health issues exacerbated by economic pressures. The government aims to have widespread availability of mental health outpatient services by 2025, ensuring citizens receive adequate support.

(With inputs from agencies.)