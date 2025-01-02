Managing Weight Creep: Effective Strategies for a Healthier Lifestyle

The gradual phenomenon known as 'weight creep' is a common issue many adults face as they age. This year-on-year weight gain, often going unnoticed until mid-life, poses significant health risks if left unmanaged. However, understanding its causes and implementing healthier lifestyle choices can help prevent it.

Weight creep typically occurs due to declining activity levels, poor dietary habits, decreased sleep, increased stress, and slowed metabolism. These factors contribute to an average weight gain of 0.5 to 1kg annually, making early intervention crucial. During festive periods, people often gain more due to indulgent food and ignored exercise routines.

Preventative measures include adopting a structured eating plan, such as prioritizing breakfast, exploring diverse food options, increasing physical activity, and ensuring sufficient sleep. Regular self-weighing can also aid in monitoring weight trends. With conscious efforts, weight creep doesn't have to be an inevitable aspect of aging.

(With inputs from agencies.)