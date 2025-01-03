UN Experts Demand End to Attacks on Healthcare in Gaza Amid Allegations of War Crimes and Genocide

The UN Special Rapporteur on the right to health, Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng, and the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, have condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks on healthcare infrastructure and personnel in Gaza. Their statement follows a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital, the arbitrary detention of its director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, and reports of extrajudicial killings near the hospital.

Grave Concerns Over Right to Health Violations

“For well over a year into the genocide, Israel’s blatant assault on the right to health in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory is plumbing new depths of impunity,” the experts said in a joint statement.

The attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital is emblematic of what they described as a systematic campaign against Gaza’s healthcare system. The hospital, the last functioning of 22 facilities destroyed in northern Gaza, was subjected to continuous bombardment. Dr. Abu Safiya was detained after refusing evacuation orders to abandon his patients and colleagues.

Humanitarian Devastation in Gaza

The Special Rapporteurs highlighted the dire toll on medical professionals. Over 1,057 Palestinian healthcare workers have been killed, many others have been injured, and dozens arbitrarily arrested.

Dr. Abu Safiya, whose son was killed in front of him, sustained injuries during his duties yet continued to treat patients under relentless bombardment. “His bravery exemplifies the medical oath,” the experts said, “but it also exposes the depths of humanity’s failure to halt the genocide in Gaza.”

Reports of extrajudicial executions near Kamal Adwan Hospital, including a man allegedly killed while holding a white flag, underscore the systematic targeting of civilians and healthcare workers.

Legal Protections and International Accountability

The UN experts emphasized that international humanitarian law provides special protections to medical personnel, facilities, and ambulances. “They are not legitimate targets for attack, nor can they be detained for performing their duties,” they asserted.

Attacks on healthcare facilities contravene basic human rights and may amount to war crimes. The experts identified the pattern of assaults in Gaza as indicative of genocide and called for accountability.

“Under international law, intentional assaults on healthcare infrastructure subject individuals to cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment,” they said. “In Gaza, this is part of a well-established pattern of genocide, for which Israeli leaders must be held accountable.”

Urgent Calls to Action

The UN experts called on Israeli authorities to:

Immediately release Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and all other arbitrarily detained healthcare workers.

Cease attacks on medical facilities and personnel.

Ensure unhindered access to healthcare and the restoration of essential services.

“We urge Israel to end its current assault on Gaza,” the experts said. “May the new year bring an end to these violations and mark the beginning of justice and dignity for Palestinians.”

Amplified Global Responsibility

The Rapporteurs’ statement has galvanized international human rights organizations, who are urging governments and the international community to intervene decisively. Advocacy groups highlight the necessity of enforcing international humanitarian law and ensuring justice for the victims of violence in Gaza.

The ongoing crisis underscores the critical need for global accountability mechanisms to protect fundamental human rights, including the right to health, especially in conflict zones.