ZENZO Ambulance Unveils AI-Powered National Emergency Network
ZENZO Ambulance Service introduces India's largest AI-powered emergency ambulance network, covering 450+ cities. Committed to 'One Nation, One Number, One Pricing,' it offers swift, affordable medical transport. Founded in 2002, ZENZO continues its mission of reliable life support ambulance services, honoring the vision of India's leaders.
Mumbai—In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'One Nation,' ZENZO Ambulance Service has introduced the largest AI-powered ambulance network in India. The service promises swift response times across over 450 cities, aiming to revolutionize emergency medical transport in the nation.
Equipped with a dedicated control room number, an AI tech platform, and a mobile app available on both iPhone and Android, ZENZO assures prompt ambulance dispatch, typically reaching patients within 15 minutes. The service operates in diverse locales including cities and rural townships, adhering to a unified pricing model.
Co-founder & CEO Sweta Mangal highlighted the importance of reliable emergency transport, noting past contributions during critical events. With notable investors and global collaboration, ZENZO ambitiously champions efficient and lifesaving responses in emergencies, ensuring vital medical services are accessible nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
