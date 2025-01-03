Tech Surge Lifts Stocks as Investors Eye Trump's Policies

On Friday, Wall Street witnessed a positive upturn as technology stocks ended their losing streak, driving the major indexes higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 181.31 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also saw significant increases.

The information technology sector rebounded, spearheaded by Nvidia, bringing relief after four consecutive sessions of declines. Investors remain vigilant, monitoring upcoming policy changes from President-elect Donald Trump's administration that could influence inflation and Federal Reserve decisions on interest rates.

Uncertainty over Trump's policies casts a shadow, as analysts debate the economic impact. Despite potential risks, strong corporate performances might fuel stock market gains, even as some sectors like alcoholic beverages feel the pinch from regulatory directions.

