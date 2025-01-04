India on High Alert Amid HMPV Outbreak Concerns in China

In response to a reported outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, India's Health Ministry has heightened surveillance measures and called on the World Health Organization (WHO) for timely updates, a ministry official announced on Saturday.

India plans to expand its network of laboratories dedicated to testing HMPV cases, under the guidance of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which will be closely monitoring HMPV trends throughout the year, the official added. A meeting of the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) was convened under the Directorate General of Health Services to assess the situation.

Experts from notable entities, including WHO, the Disaster Management Cell, and major medical institutions like AIIMS-Delhi, participated in the discussions. The ministry confirmed that, given the ongoing flu season, the current scenario in China is not considered extraordinary, with typical seasonal viruses such as Influenza, RSV, and HMPV being the primary agents identified. Present surveillance data suggests no unexpected spike in respiratory illnesses within India, reassuring that the country's health systems are well-prepared for any potential rise in cases.

