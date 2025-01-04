Left Menu

India on High Alert Amid HMPV Outbreak Concerns in China

Following reports of a Human Metapneumovirus outbreak in China, India's Health Ministry is ramping up surveillance and has asked WHO for updates. Increased laboratory testing and monitoring are planned, and no unusual surge in respiratory cases is noted. Collaborative meetings with global health experts have been conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:34 IST
India on High Alert Amid HMPV Outbreak Concerns in China
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a reported outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, India's Health Ministry has heightened surveillance measures and called on the World Health Organization (WHO) for timely updates, a ministry official announced on Saturday.

India plans to expand its network of laboratories dedicated to testing HMPV cases, under the guidance of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which will be closely monitoring HMPV trends throughout the year, the official added. A meeting of the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) was convened under the Directorate General of Health Services to assess the situation.

Experts from notable entities, including WHO, the Disaster Management Cell, and major medical institutions like AIIMS-Delhi, participated in the discussions. The ministry confirmed that, given the ongoing flu season, the current scenario in China is not considered extraordinary, with typical seasonal viruses such as Influenza, RSV, and HMPV being the primary agents identified. Present surveillance data suggests no unexpected spike in respiratory illnesses within India, reassuring that the country's health systems are well-prepared for any potential rise in cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025