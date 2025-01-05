Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Medical Student's Fatal Accident at College

A second-year medical student, Fathimath Shahana K, died after a fall from the seventh floor of her college hostel. The incident, under investigation, has been deemed accidental by initial reports. The police are conducting a detailed inquiry and have registered a case for unnatural death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-01-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 11:43 IST
A tragic incident has unfolded at a private medical college where a second-year student, Fathimath Shahana K, lost her life after falling from the seventh floor of the hostel building.

According to police statements made on Sunday, the incident occurred at approximately 11 pm on Saturday. Initial investigations suggest that Shahana accidentally slipped from a corridor on the seventh floor.

However, a comprehensive inquiry is currently underway to establish the precise circumstances of the accident. The authorities have classified the case as an unnatural death and have initiated a probe into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

