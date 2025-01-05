Tragic Fall: Medical Student's Fatal Accident at College

A tragic incident has unfolded at a private medical college where a second-year student, Fathimath Shahana K, lost her life after falling from the seventh floor of the hostel building.

According to police statements made on Sunday, the incident occurred at approximately 11 pm on Saturday. Initial investigations suggest that Shahana accidentally slipped from a corridor on the seventh floor.

However, a comprehensive inquiry is currently underway to establish the precise circumstances of the accident. The authorities have classified the case as an unnatural death and have initiated a probe into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)