Left Menu

Dollar On Edge As Market Awaits Crucial U.S. Economic Data

The dollar slightly decreased but held near a two-year high as traders anticipated U.S. economic data, including the nonfarm payrolls report, for insights on the Federal Reserve's rate outlook. The focus remains on the Chinese yuan's devaluation and remarks from Fed policymakers regarding inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:13 IST
Dollar On Edge As Market Awaits Crucial U.S. Economic Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar experienced a slight dip on Monday, maintaining proximity to a two-year peak. Traders are on high alert this week as significant U.S. economic data, particularly December's nonfarm payrolls report, looms large, offering potential insight into the Federal Reserve's rate plans. Meanwhile, the devaluation of the Chinese yuan remains a focal point.

The onshore yuan dropped past the 7.3 per dollar mark for the first time in 14 months, following the People's Bank of China's decision to cease defending this level in December. National Australia Bank's Ray Attrill speculated that the PBOC might now permit a higher trading range for dollar/CNY.

Ahead of Monday's trading session, the PBOC set the midpoint rate for the yuan at 7.1876 per dollar, causing peripheral currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars to experience minimal effects. Meanwhile, in Canada, concerns loom over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's rumored resignation. The market braces for U.S. economic indicators, with eyes on the impending U.S. presidential policies that could sway the dollar's strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025