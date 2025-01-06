Cipla Launches Innovative App to Tackle Asthma in India

Pharmaceutical giant Cipla has introduced a cutting-edge mobile application, CipAir, targeting the initial screening for asthma in India. The launch comes amidst alarming findings from the Global Burden of Disease report, which estimates India's asthma burden at approximately 34.3 million people.

India faces a disproportionately higher mortality and disability rate associated with asthma compared to the global figures. The app, which first debuts on Android with plans to release on iOS, aims to address these issues by enhancing diagnostics, treatment, and patient care.

Cipla's Managing Director and Global CEO, Umang Vohra, emphasized the transformative potential of the app in a statement, noting how the power of next-gen technologies is pivotal in improving outcomes for asthma patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)