Cipla Launches Innovative App to Tackle Asthma in India

Pharmaceutical company Cipla has launched a new mobile application in India named CipAir, aimed at improving the diagnosis and management of asthma. With India experiencing a significantly higher asthma burden and mortality rate compared to global averages, the app is designed to transform patient care using next-gen technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pharmaceutical giant Cipla has introduced a cutting-edge mobile application, CipAir, targeting the initial screening for asthma in India. The launch comes amidst alarming findings from the Global Burden of Disease report, which estimates India's asthma burden at approximately 34.3 million people.

India faces a disproportionately higher mortality and disability rate associated with asthma compared to the global figures. The app, which first debuts on Android with plans to release on iOS, aims to address these issues by enhancing diagnostics, treatment, and patient care.

Cipla's Managing Director and Global CEO, Umang Vohra, emphasized the transformative potential of the app in a statement, noting how the power of next-gen technologies is pivotal in improving outcomes for asthma patients.

