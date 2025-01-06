Left Menu

Karnataka Government Quells Fear Over Human Metapneumovirus

The Karnataka government reassured citizens that there is no risk from Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) after two cases were reported in Bengaluru. The state clarified that HMPV is not new to India and generally causes mild symptoms. Authorities are monitoring the situation and stressing the importance of general health precautions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:44 IST
In response to the detection of two Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has reassured the public, asserting that the virus poses no immediate threat. Health officials confirm that HMPV is not a novel virus in India and generally results in mild symptoms akin to a cold.

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, stressed the virus's longstanding presence, arguing against panic. He clarified that cases of HMPV in India have existed before and the current detection doesn't signal a new outbreak. The Union Health Ministry also reported the infected individuals had no international travel history.

The government is undertaking thorough measures by coordinating with national health authorities and analyzing the situation to ensure public safety. Citizens are encouraged to adhere to general health guidelines, such as handwashing and social distancing, to prevent any potential viral spread.

