Maharashtra Prepares for HMPV: Safety Advisory on the Horizon
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured residents not to panic, as the state prepares a comprehensive advisory concerning Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) following cases in Gujarat and Karnataka. He emphasized collaboration with the Union health ministry for monitoring and addressing the virus, which is globally circulated.
In response to Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases surfacing in neighboring states Gujarat and Karnataka, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged the public to remain calm. During a press briefing in Kolhapur, Fadnavis stated that the state health department is drafting a comprehensive advisory to guide citizens through this situation.
A notable HMPV case was reported when a two-month-old boy was hospitalized in Ahmedabad, with similar detections in Karnataka. Given these developments, the Maharashtra government promises to update the public with crucial health information. This announcement signals the state's proactive stance on managing the respiratory virus known to be globally prevalent.
The Chief Minister assured that the Union health ministry is collaborating with state health officials to scrutinize the situation closely. Fadnavis emphasized that HMPV is not a novel virus but a recurring one, and the public will soon receive advisory updates to mitigate any public health risks.
