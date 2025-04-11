Karnataka's SIT Probe: Uncovering the 40% Commission Scandal

The Karnataka Cabinet has taken a significant step towards transparency by appointing a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into allegations of a 40% commission racket linked to the former BJP regime. This decision follows revelations from the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission's report, uncovering financial irregularities within the governmental framework.

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H K Patil, confirmed the establishment of the SIT, emphasizing a two-month timeline for completing the probe and submitting findings to the state government. The results will be presented in an upcoming cabinet meeting. Out of a daunting three lakh works, the commission's investigation had initially focused on over 1,700 samples, which pointed to significant discrepancies.

The commission found instances where released funds exceeded sanctioned amounts and identified procedural anomalies in tender processes. This has prompted an expanded inquiry by the SIT, which will now encompass a broader range of works. Patil assured that experts would be part of the SIT, ensuring a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)