Left Menu

Karnataka's SIT Probe: Uncovering the 40% Commission Scandal

Karnataka Cabinet has formed an SIT to investigate the 40% commission corruption allegations against the previous BJP government, following Justice Nagmohan Das Commission's findings. The SIT is tasked with examining the allegations, including financial irregularities, and will report its findings to the government within two months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:28 IST
Karnataka's SIT Probe: Uncovering the 40% Commission Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Cabinet has taken a significant step towards transparency by appointing a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into allegations of a 40% commission racket linked to the former BJP regime. This decision follows revelations from the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission's report, uncovering financial irregularities within the governmental framework.

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H K Patil, confirmed the establishment of the SIT, emphasizing a two-month timeline for completing the probe and submitting findings to the state government. The results will be presented in an upcoming cabinet meeting. Out of a daunting three lakh works, the commission's investigation had initially focused on over 1,700 samples, which pointed to significant discrepancies.

The commission found instances where released funds exceeded sanctioned amounts and identified procedural anomalies in tender processes. This has prompted an expanded inquiry by the SIT, which will now encompass a broader range of works. Patil assured that experts would be part of the SIT, ensuring a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025