Global Health Shifts: Vaccines, Mocktails, and Dementia Plans

Health news updates include China's WuXi Biologics selling an Irish vaccine facility to Merck amid U.S. restrictions, a rise in non-alcoholic beverages among younger Americans, and China's national strategy to combat increasing dementia cases as its elderly population grows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's WuXi Biologics announced a $500 million deal to sell its Irish vaccine facility to Merck. The move is part of a broader strategy to navigate U.S. regulations targeting Chinese businesses over national security concerns.

Amid the U.S. Surgeon General's warnings about alcohol-related cancer risks, younger Americans continue their shift toward mocktails and juices. However, it remains uncertain if Congress will act on recommendations to update alcohol warning labels.

In response to the surging dementia rates, China unveiled a national strategy to address this growing issue. Authorities highlight the societal and familial challenges posed by the disease as the elderly population is set to exceed 400 million by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)

