Outbreak Alert: Human Metapneumovirus Cases Emerge

Two children have tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and are currently receiving treatment, according to a health official. These are the first reported cases from two city hospitals, with further details awaited.

In response to these developments, officials from the state health department convened a meeting on Monday. The primary focus was on discussing measures for screening HMPV cases and formulating precautions to curb its spread.

The emergence of these cases has prompted a swift response from health authorities, who are coordinating efforts to mitigate the impact and prevent further contagion in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)