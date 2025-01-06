Outbreak Alert: Human Metapneumovirus Cases Emerge
Two children in the city have tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and are receiving treatment. They represent the first reported cases from two local hospitals. State health officials are strategizing screening and precautionary measures to prevent further spread.
Two children have tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and are currently receiving treatment, according to a health official. These are the first reported cases from two city hospitals, with further details awaited.
In response to these developments, officials from the state health department convened a meeting on Monday. The primary focus was on discussing measures for screening HMPV cases and formulating precautions to curb its spread.
The emergence of these cases has prompted a swift response from health authorities, who are coordinating efforts to mitigate the impact and prevent further contagion in the community.
