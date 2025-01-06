Delhi on High Alert: Hospitals Braced for Respiratory Illness Spike

The Delhi government ordered all hospitals to prepare for a potential increase in respiratory illnesses after cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were detected in India, according to Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The central health department confirmed two HMPV cases without travel history, suggesting local transmission. In response, hospitals are on high alert to manage a possible outbreak, with increased vigilance advised by officials.

The health minister emphasized the importance of timely decision-making and communication with the Union health ministry. Hospitals must ensure sufficient resources, including ICU beds and essential medicines, to manage potential respiratory illness surges.

