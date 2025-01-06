Left Menu

Delhi on High Alert: Hospitals Braced for Respiratory Illness Spike

The Delhi government has directed all city hospitals to be on standby for a possible rise in respiratory illnesses following reports of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India. Health authorities are collaborating with the Union health ministry to monitor the situation and ensure necessary precautions are in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government ordered all hospitals to prepare for a potential increase in respiratory illnesses after cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were detected in India, according to Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The central health department confirmed two HMPV cases without travel history, suggesting local transmission. In response, hospitals are on high alert to manage a possible outbreak, with increased vigilance advised by officials.

The health minister emphasized the importance of timely decision-making and communication with the Union health ministry. Hospitals must ensure sufficient resources, including ICU beds and essential medicines, to manage potential respiratory illness surges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

