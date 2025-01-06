Maharashtra on Alert: HMPV Advisory Incoming

In light of recent Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) detections in neighboring states, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged citizens to remain calm. The government plans to release a thorough advisory addressing the issue shortly.

The virus has been identified in neighboring states Gujarat and Karnataka, with cases involving a two-month-old in Ahmedabad and two other instances in Karnataka. The Maharashtra health department is collaborating closely with the Union health ministry to monitor the situation.

Maharashtra health minister Prakash Abitkar reiterated that there is no need for alarm, as HMPV is already present globally, including in India. Citizens are advised to adhere to the forthcoming guidelines, emphasizing hygiene practices like frequent handwashing and staying away from public gatherings when symptomatic.

(With inputs from agencies.)