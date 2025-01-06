Left Menu

Maharashtra on Alert: HMPV Advisory Incoming

Maharashtra's Chief Minister assures citizens not to panic following HMPV cases in neighboring states. A comprehensive advisory will soon be issued. The virus isn't new, and the situation is under monitoring by health departments. People are advised to follow health guidelines and precautions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Pune | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:36 IST
Maharashtra on Alert: HMPV Advisory Incoming
  • Country:
  • India

In light of recent Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) detections in neighboring states, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged citizens to remain calm. The government plans to release a thorough advisory addressing the issue shortly.

The virus has been identified in neighboring states Gujarat and Karnataka, with cases involving a two-month-old in Ahmedabad and two other instances in Karnataka. The Maharashtra health department is collaborating closely with the Union health ministry to monitor the situation.

Maharashtra health minister Prakash Abitkar reiterated that there is no need for alarm, as HMPV is already present globally, including in India. Citizens are advised to adhere to the forthcoming guidelines, emphasizing hygiene practices like frequent handwashing and staying away from public gatherings when symptomatic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025