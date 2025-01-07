Stryker Set to Acquire Inari Medical: A Market Expansion in Venous Treatments
Stryker is in advanced discussions to acquire Inari Medical, a company producing devices for venous diseases. If successful, the acquisition, valued at nearly $3 billion, would enhance Stryker's capabilities in treating venous thromboembolism. The deal is confidential and could be announced this week, although other bidders might emerge.
Stryker, a leading medical-device manufacturer, is reportedly in advanced negotiations to acquire Inari Medical, according to insiders who spoke to Reuters under anonymity. Inari specializes in developing devices for treating venous diseases.
The potential acquisition, valued at nearly $3 billion, could be announced this week if discussions prove fruitful. This move would significantly bolster Stryker's portfolio, particularly in the treatment of venous thromboembolism and other related conditions.
Inari has been actively exploring a sale after attracting acquisition interest from Stryker and others. However, there's a possibility that another bidder might emerge, and thus no deal might be concluded. Both companies refrained from commenting when approached.
(With inputs from agencies.)
