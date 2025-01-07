First French Case of New Mpox Variant Sparks Health Investigation
France has confirmed its first case of the new mpox variant. The patient, a woman in Brittany, hasn't traveled to Central Africa but had contact with two returnees from the region. Health authorities are investigating and tracing contacts. The variant is part of a global health emergency.
- Country:
- France
France has reported its first case of a new mpox variant, according to AFP, citing a health ministry statement. The patient did not travel to Central Africa, where the variant originated, but was in contact with two individuals who had returned from the area.
Health officials are currently investigating the infection's origins and working to trace potential contacts. The patient, a woman, was diagnosed in Rennes, Brittany, as reported by the French regional newspaper Ouest France.
The new mpox variant, known as clade 1b, spurred a global health emergency declared by the World Health Organization in August. Germany and Britain also reported cases in October.
(With inputs from agencies.)
