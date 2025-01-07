Tamil Nadu Government Calms Fears on Human Metapneumovirus
The Tamil Nadu government reassures the public, noting that Human Metapneumovirus is not a cause for panic. Two cases have been reported, both individuals are stable. Health Minister Ma Subramanian emphasizes precautionary measures, and Chief Minister M K Stalin is monitoring the situation closely.
Amid growing concerns, the Tamil Nadu government has clarified that the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not a new or highly potent virus, urging calm among the public.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that the state's two confirmed cases, one involving a 69-year-old cancer patient and another 45-year-old individual, are stable and under control.
Despite the lack of exclusive treatment, citizens are advised to adhere to safety measures like mask-wearing and social distancing. Chief Minister M K Stalin is actively overseeing the situation.
