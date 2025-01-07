Mixed Signals from Wall Street: Economic Resilience and Investor Uncertainty

On Tuesday, Wall Street's primary indexes experienced a decline driven by technology stocks, following the release of promising economic data that has left investors uncertain about the Federal Reserve's pace of monetary policy easing.

The Labor Department's latest report disclosed that job openings reached 8.098 million in November, surpassing the expectations of economists polled by Reuters. Simultaneously, an ISM survey indicated that December's service sector activity expanded beyond projections.

As optimism over the U.S. economy persists, traders predict the first interest rate cut by the central bank might occur in June, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. This uncertainty caused the 10-year Treasury note yield to rise, pushing down stocks in financials, real estate, and the technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)