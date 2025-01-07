Mixed Signals from Wall Street: Economic Resilience and Investor Uncertainty
Wall Street's main indexes slipped as upbeat economic data stoked investor uncertainty over future monetary policy. The Labor Department reported job openings exceeded expectations, while the ISM survey showed strong service sector growth. This prompted a rise in Treasury yields, impacting technology and rate-sensitive stocks.
On Tuesday, Wall Street's primary indexes experienced a decline driven by technology stocks, following the release of promising economic data that has left investors uncertain about the Federal Reserve's pace of monetary policy easing.
The Labor Department's latest report disclosed that job openings reached 8.098 million in November, surpassing the expectations of economists polled by Reuters. Simultaneously, an ISM survey indicated that December's service sector activity expanded beyond projections.
As optimism over the U.S. economy persists, traders predict the first interest rate cut by the central bank might occur in June, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. This uncertainty caused the 10-year Treasury note yield to rise, pushing down stocks in financials, real estate, and the technology sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
