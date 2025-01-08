Merck's HPV Vaccine Gains Ground in China

In a strategic move, U.S. pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co announced that its human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, Gardasil, has secured approval from China's medical products administration for use in males aged 9-26 years.

This development comes after Merck reported sluggish Gardasil sales in China, projecting such trends may persist until 2025 due to lackluster demand among women. The latest approval could signal a turning point for the company in a crucial market.

Gardasil, a top performer for Merck alongside the cancer-fighting drug Keytruda, has been pivotal in the company's international growth strategy, particularly within China.

