US Implements Non-Fraternization Ban for Officials in China

The US government has instituted a broad non-fraternization policy prohibiting romantic or sexual relationships between American governmental personnel in China and Chinese citizens. Enacted under departing Ambassador Nicholas Burns in January, the directive seeks to prevent intelligence breaches. Exceptions exist for pre-existing relationships, subject to departmental approval.

The US government has introduced a sweeping non-fraternization policy that bars American government personnel in China from engaging in any romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens. This directive, enacted by outgoing Ambassador Nicholas Burns in January, aims to safeguard sensitive information amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

According to sources with direct knowledge, this unprecedented measure, reminiscent of Cold War-era regulations, applies to US embassy and consulate staff across mainland China and Hong Kong. While certain US agencies already had stringent relationship guidelines, a comprehensive ban marks a new level of restriction. Exceptions are granted only for existing relationships, pending approval.

This policy shift underscores heightened anxiety over espionage risks, with Chinese intelligence services alleged to exploit personal connections for intelligence collection. The move reflects deteriorating US-China relations as both nations grapple with economic, technological, and geopolitical disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

