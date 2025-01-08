Left Menu

Sudden Baldness Sparks Health Investigation in Maharashtra Villages

Residents in Maharashtra's Buldhana district have reported abrupt hair loss, causing local authorities to investigate potential water contamination. Health officials have begun treating affected individuals and conducting surveys in affected villages. Water quality testing is underway to determine the cause of the sudden baldness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buldhana | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:25 IST
In a concerning development, villagers from Maharashtra's Buldhana district have experienced sudden hair loss, leading to unexpected baldness within just days. This alarming issue has prompted authorities to launch an investigation into the local water sources for possible contamination.

The health department swiftly dispatched a team on Tuesday to survey affected villages, following reports of widespread hair loss. Shegaon health officer, Dr. Deepali Bahekar, confirmed that medical treatment has commenced for those impacted.

About 30 individuals from Kalvad, Bondgaon, and Hingna villages in Shegaon taluka were identified with this issue during the health department's survey. Steps have been taken to provide medical treatment aligned with symptom analysis, and skin care experts are being consulted. Concurrently, water samples are being tested to ascertain if contamination is a contributing factor.

