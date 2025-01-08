Preparations in Place: Jammu Sets Up ICU for HMPV Cases

In response to rising concerns over human metapneumovirus (HMPV) detection within the country, the Jammu and Kashmir health department has preemptively established a specialised ICU ward in Jammu to tackle potential outbreaks.

Dr. Hamid Zargar, medical superintendent of Gandhinagar government hospital, highlighted the readiness measures, stating, "We have prepared a special ICU ward to handle any eventuality. God forbid if a pandemic occurs, we are ready." The ward includes eight ventilator-equipped beds and has a round-the-clock oxygen supply.

While doctors reassure the public of no imminent threat, with HMPV cases not causing widespread concern, the administration continues to review the situation. This virus, first identified in 2001, causes mild respiratory issues. Vigilance is advised for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

