Left Menu

Preparations in Place: Jammu Sets Up ICU for HMPV Cases

In response to human metapneumovirus cases, Jammu and Kashmir's health department establishes a specialised ICU ward in Jammu. Although six cases have been detected in India, authorities assure the disease is mild and not widespread. Measures like centrally-heated wards and oxygen plants have been prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:20 IST
Preparations in Place: Jammu Sets Up ICU for HMPV Cases
  • Country:
  • India

In response to rising concerns over human metapneumovirus (HMPV) detection within the country, the Jammu and Kashmir health department has preemptively established a specialised ICU ward in Jammu to tackle potential outbreaks.

Dr. Hamid Zargar, medical superintendent of Gandhinagar government hospital, highlighted the readiness measures, stating, "We have prepared a special ICU ward to handle any eventuality. God forbid if a pandemic occurs, we are ready." The ward includes eight ventilator-equipped beds and has a round-the-clock oxygen supply.

While doctors reassure the public of no imminent threat, with HMPV cases not causing widespread concern, the administration continues to review the situation. This virus, first identified in 2001, causes mild respiratory issues. Vigilance is advised for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025