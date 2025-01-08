Left Menu

Winter Respiratory Illness Surge: A Seasonal Norm, Says WHO

The World Health Organization confirms that rising cases of respiratory illnesses, such as human metapneumovirus (hMPV), in China and elsewhere are within expected seasonal levels. No unusual outbreaks have been reported, and health systems are not overwhelmed. Seasonal trends continue across various northern hemisphere countries.

Updated: 08-01-2025 16:41 IST
  • United Kingdom

Rising cases of various respiratory illnesses, including human metapneumovirus (hMPV), in China and other Northern Hemisphere countries are in line with typical winter trends, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Despite alarming headlines, no unusual outbreaks have been reported, and hospitals are not overwhelmed, WHO officials confirmed.

Communications between the WHO and Chinese health officials reveal that seasonal respiratory infections, such as influenza, rhinovirus, and RSV, have increased in northern China. Still, influenza remains the prevailing illness. Chinese authorities have assured the WHO that there are no emergency responses required.

The WHO states that the surge in respiratory infections, while significant, is not beyond expected seasonal patterns. Globally, countries like India and the UK also report increased cases, but the situation remains under control as enhanced diagnostic techniques contribute to the recorded rise.

