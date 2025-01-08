Left Menu

Dollar Dominates as Trump Mulls Emergency Economic Measures

The dollar continued to strengthen amid rising U.S. bond yields. Reports of Donald Trump's consideration of emergency economic measures added momentum. The euro and Britain's pound fell, while U.S. economic indicators suggested inflation risks. Financial markets are wary ahead of key U.S. data and Trump's pending policy announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:54 IST
Dollar Dominates as Trump Mulls Emergency Economic Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar gained momentum for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, bolstered by higher U.S. bond yields and speculations about Donald Trump's potential emergency economic measures. The CNN report suggesting Trump's consideration of a national economic emergency for new tariffs fueled the dollar's advance.

The dollar index rose by 0.5% to 109.24, approaching the two-year high of 109.58. This put pressure on other currencies, with the euro dropping to $1.0293 and Britain's pound falling sharply to $1.2342. Strong U.S. economic data added to inflation concerns, pushing Treasury yields up.

Market anxiety is high as traders await critical U.S. labor data and Trump's forthcoming policy agenda. The British pound, vulnerable to non-data-driven yield rises, faced additional stress amid negative market sentiment towards the UK government's budget plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025