Migrants in Mexico Brace for Tougher Times Under Trump Administration

Migrants in Mexico, such as Aldo from Nicaragua, are anxiously monitoring the political landscape as Donald Trump's presidency looms closer. Many fear that Trump's immigration crackdown will thwart their hopes of reaching the United States.

The CBP One app, which allows migrants to book asylum appointments, is seen as a lifeline. However, Trump's campaign rhetoric has sparked concerns it may be discontinued, posing a significant obstacle for those seeking legal entry.

Mexican shelters like Casa Tochán are struggling to manage the influx of migrants concerned about U.S. policies. Despite challenges and mounting pressures, humanitarian efforts strive to uphold migrant rights amid heightened enforcement.

