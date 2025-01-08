Left Menu

Migrants in Mexico Brace for Tougher Times Under Trump Administration

Migrants in Mexico, like Nicaraguan Aldo, face increasing uncertainty ahead of Donald Trump’s presidency, fearing stricter immigration policies will hinder their pursuit of asylum in the U.S. Many rely on the CBP One app for legal entry, but Trump's plans to end it heighten their anxiety and vulnerability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:36 IST
Migrants in Mexico Brace for Tougher Times Under Trump Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Migrants in Mexico, such as Aldo from Nicaragua, are anxiously monitoring the political landscape as Donald Trump's presidency looms closer. Many fear that Trump's immigration crackdown will thwart their hopes of reaching the United States.

The CBP One app, which allows migrants to book asylum appointments, is seen as a lifeline. However, Trump's campaign rhetoric has sparked concerns it may be discontinued, posing a significant obstacle for those seeking legal entry.

Mexican shelters like Casa Tochán are struggling to manage the influx of migrants concerned about U.S. policies. Despite challenges and mounting pressures, humanitarian efforts strive to uphold migrant rights amid heightened enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025