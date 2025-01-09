Fed's Patience Amid Cooling Labor Market

The number of new unemployment applications in the U.S. has reached an 11-month low, indicating a stable labor market. Despite slowed hiring, this stability might lead the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates steady amid ongoing inflation challenges.

The Federal Reserve has projected fewer rate cuts for the year than anticipated in September. Fed Governor Christopher Waller highlighted the importance of balancing inflation control with maintaining a robust labor market. Initial claims for unemployment benefits fell by 10,000 to 201,000 for the week ended Jan. 4, against predictions of 218,000, according to the Labor Department.

The U.S. economy added 227,000 jobs in November, but hiring rates have since slowed. The stability in job openings versus unemployment provides a potential reprieve for the Fed, while economic uncertainties remain under President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies. The job market continues to be closely monitored for any signs of significant change.

(With inputs from agencies.)