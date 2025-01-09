Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh HC Orders Digitization of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Medical Records

The Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the Union Health Ministry and Bhopal authorities to create a plan to digitize medical records of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy victims within a week. The directive was issued following a contempt petition regarding the delayed rehabilitation efforts for survivors.

Madhya Pradesh HC Orders Digitization of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Medical Records
In a decisive move, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has mandated the Union Health Ministry, state authorities, and Bhopal Memorial Hospital to devise a strategy to digitize medical records of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy victims within a week.

This directive emanated from a division bench led by Chief Justice SK Kait and Justice Vivek Jain, addressing a contempt petition filed by the Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Udyog Sanghathan. The court expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress regarding the rehabilitation of tragedy survivors.

The court further emphasized the necessity for a day-to-day progress report on the action plan's execution and urged authorities to expedite fund allocation for this critical digital transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

