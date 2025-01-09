Chhattisgarh Forms Panel to Tackle HMPV Infection

The government of Chhattisgarh has taken decisive steps to address the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection challenge by forming a specialized technical committee, a state official announced on Thursday.

This initiative aligns with directives from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which urged states to enhance public awareness about HMPV. The effort underscores the significant health focus on mitigating this infection's impact.

The committee is chaired by Dr. S K Pambhoi, Director of Epidemic Control, and tasked with devising preventative strategies, promoting awareness, and crafting a comprehensive action plan. Reports and updates will be periodically submitted to the state's Health Department to track progress and effectiveness.

