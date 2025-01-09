Lupin's Milestone: USFDA Approval for Generic Ivacaftor

Lupin Ltd announced on Thursday a tentative nod from the USFDA to market its generic version of Ivacaftor oral granules, designed for cystic fibrosis treatment.

The US approval pertains to various strengths of the granules, equivalent to Vertex Pharmaceuticals' 'Kalydeco', highlighting Lupin's exclusive first-to-file standing for possible 180 days of market exclusivity. Produced in Nagpur, the granules target patients at or over four months old with CFTR gene mutation.

Quoting IQVIA MAT November 2024 data, Lupin noted the drug's projected USD 51 million annual sale potential in the US market.

(With inputs from agencies.)