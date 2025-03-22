FDA Expands Alnylam Heart Drug Approval Amid Health Policy Shifts

The White House is considering Michael Burgess, a former Republican Representative, for the CDC's leadership, following the withdrawal of vaccine critic Dave Weldon. Sources indicate Burgess is a likely nominee, but a final decision is pending.

Measles cases in Texas and New Mexico have increased to 351, underscoring a significant outbreak as the CDC reports surpassing last year's national total of 285 infections. This highlights the escalation of health challenges and the importance of vaccination.

The FDA has granted extended approval to Alnylam's drug for a rare heart disease, expanding market variety alongside Pfizer's Vyndaqel. Alnylam's drug vutrisiran, integral for future profitability, joins a market expected to exceed $11 billion in revenue by 2032.

