Left Menu

FDA Expands Alnylam Heart Drug Approval Amid Health Policy Shifts

The FDA's approval of Alnylam's heart disease drug expands treatment options in a market poised for growth. Meanwhile, the White House considers Michael Burgess to head the CDC. As measles cases rise in Texas and New Mexico, UNICEF warns of food shortages affecting malnourished children in Ethiopia and Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:27 IST
FDA Expands Alnylam Heart Drug Approval Amid Health Policy Shifts
Representative Image

The White House is considering Michael Burgess, a former Republican Representative, for the CDC's leadership, following the withdrawal of vaccine critic Dave Weldon. Sources indicate Burgess is a likely nominee, but a final decision is pending.

Measles cases in Texas and New Mexico have increased to 351, underscoring a significant outbreak as the CDC reports surpassing last year's national total of 285 infections. This highlights the escalation of health challenges and the importance of vaccination.

The FDA has granted extended approval to Alnylam's drug for a rare heart disease, expanding market variety alongside Pfizer's Vyndaqel. Alnylam's drug vutrisiran, integral for future profitability, joins a market expected to exceed $11 billion in revenue by 2032.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025