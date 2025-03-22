FDA Expands Alnylam Heart Drug Approval Amid Health Policy Shifts
The FDA's approval of Alnylam's heart disease drug expands treatment options in a market poised for growth. Meanwhile, the White House considers Michael Burgess to head the CDC. As measles cases rise in Texas and New Mexico, UNICEF warns of food shortages affecting malnourished children in Ethiopia and Nigeria.
The White House is considering Michael Burgess, a former Republican Representative, for the CDC's leadership, following the withdrawal of vaccine critic Dave Weldon. Sources indicate Burgess is a likely nominee, but a final decision is pending.
Measles cases in Texas and New Mexico have increased to 351, underscoring a significant outbreak as the CDC reports surpassing last year's national total of 285 infections. This highlights the escalation of health challenges and the importance of vaccination.
The FDA has granted extended approval to Alnylam's drug for a rare heart disease, expanding market variety alongside Pfizer's Vyndaqel. Alnylam's drug vutrisiran, integral for future profitability, joins a market expected to exceed $11 billion in revenue by 2032.
(With inputs from agencies.)
