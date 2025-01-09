Wildfires Wreak Havoc in Los Angeles: Billions in Insured Losses Loom

Los Angeles is grappling with its most destructive wildfires to date, as potential insured losses are expected to climb beyond $8 billion, according to ratings agencies. Unfortunately, many properties lack insurance coverage.

Moody's senior credit officer Jasper Cooper indicated that the high property value in the region contributes to soaring potential losses, with insurers withdrawing from these high-risk markets. Denise Rappmund, also from Moody's, highlighted the widespread negative implications of these events for the state's insurance market.

The California FAIR plan could cover some of the uninsured damages, but JPMorgan's latest estimates indicate insured losses could reach $20 billion. This escalation, reported by The Insurer, underscores the significant damages caused by the fires.

