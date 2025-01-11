Left Menu

Tragedy in Midnapore: Expired IV Fluid Allegations Surface

A woman died and four others are critical following births at Midnapore Medical College due to allegedly expired IV fluids. The state health department has initiated an investigation after a police complaint by the deceased's husband. A 13-member panel is formed to probe the incident.

Tragedy in Midnapore: Expired IV Fluid Allegations Surface
An unsettling incident at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital has resulted in the death of one woman and left four others in critical condition. Allegations have surfaced regarding the use of expired Ringer's Lactate administered via IV fluids, claimed by the victims' families as the cause of the tragedy.

The state health department swiftly responded by forming a 13-member investigative panel. This action follows a police complaint lodged by the deceased woman's husband, seeking accountability and answers surrounding his wife's premature death after childbirth.

Medical sources revealed that samples of the controversial IV fluid have been gathered, pending analysis by the drug control board. The baby's condition, delivered by the deceased, remains under medical supervision at the hospital.

