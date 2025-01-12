Left Menu

Decline of Flu-like Virus in Northern China Eases Pandemic Fears

The rate of infections with human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in northern China is declining, alleviating fears of a potential pandemic. This virus, similar to the common cold, has been with humans for decades. Enhanced detection methods have increased reported cases, but infection rates are falling, especially among younger populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-01-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 16:39 IST
In northern China, the infection rate of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), often compared to the flu, is on the decline, providing relief amid concerns over a new pandemic. Health officials have assured the public that the virus is not new and has existed for several decades.

Similar to the respiratory syncytial virus, HMPV causes flu or cold-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and nasal congestion. These symptoms usually resolve on their own, though they can lead to severe lower respiratory infections in children, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals. According to Wang Liping of the Chinese CDC, the rise in recent cases is attributed to better detection methods.

The World Health Organisation has observed no unusual outbreaks, and experts emphasize that unlike COVID-19, there is established immunity to HMPV, as most children are exposed by age five. No new infectious diseases have emerged, and medical resources remain sufficient. Preventative measures such as regular hand washing and mask-wearing are advised, given the absence of vaccines or drugs specific to HMPV.

