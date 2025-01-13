Left Menu

Resurgence in Mega Healthcare Deals: The Billion-Dollar Revival

Healthcare industry leaders at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco predict a revival of mega-deals over $10 billion due to lower antitrust scrutiny under President-elect Trump's administration. Despite recent declines, optimism surrounds potential mergers, fueled by a pro-business stance and recovering valuations post-pandemic.

The annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco has industry insiders predicting a revival of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) worth over $10 billion. This optimism is attributed to potential reduced antitrust scrutiny expected under the incoming Trump administration.

The conference, attended by 8,000 professionals, anticipates a resurgence in mega healthcare deals. Last year saw no closures above $5 billion for the first time in a decade, leading to heightened expectations this year as banks and legal advisors reassess previously shelved transactions.

While uncertainty surrounds Trump's healthcare policies, the nomination of a less stringent FTC chair has been welcomed. Industry leaders foresee increased M&A activity as they adapt to a more favorable economic environment, diminished regulatory hurdles, and the emergence of high-value biotech opportunities.

