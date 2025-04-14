Left Menu

Rapid Decision Looms on Iran Talks as Trump Signals Speedy Resolution

Following constructive talks in Oman, U.S. President Donald Trump anticipates a swift decision regarding Iran's nuclear program, signaling possible military action if no agreement is reached. A second round of discussions is set for next week in Rome. Trump reports the talks are progressing positively.

Donald Trump

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday an impending decision on Iran, following promising diplomatic exchanges in Oman. The discussions, described as 'positive' and 'constructive,' have set the stage for a potential resolution concerning Iran's nuclear program.

Onboard Air Force One, President Trump indicated that he has met with his advisers and expects a quick resolution. Although he refrained from divulging specific details, sources suggest that the negotiation process continues with a second summit planned for next Saturday in Rome.

This marks the first direct dialogue between Iran and the Trump administration. While Trump maintains a cautious optimism, he emphasized the importance of substantive outcomes, saying "Nothing matters until you get it done." With potential military action on the horizon, the global community watches closely.

