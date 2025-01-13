Left Menu

Brillio: Pioneering Healthcare Payer Innovation

Brillio has been recognized as a Horizon 2 — Enterprise Innovator in Healthcare Payer Services by HFS Research. Utilizing AI, automation, and cloud technology, Brillio optimizes healthcare costs, enhances experiences, and promotes health equity, delivering innovative solutions amidst rising demand for personalized healthcare outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:42 IST
Brillio, a global leader in digital transformation services, has been named a Horizon 2 — Enterprise Innovator in Healthcare Payer Services by business research firm HFS Research. This distinction highlights Brillio's use of AI, automation, and cloud technology to enhance healthcare services and promote equity.

The recognition comes following an evaluation by HFS of 45 service providers' offerings, with input from over 350 health plans and 50 technology and service partners. Brillio's value proposition, focusing on cost optimization, digital experiences, and improved member satisfaction, sets it apart as a pioneer in healthcare transformation.

Brillio's global reach, deep domain expertise, and innovative solutions enable healthcare payers to improve care coordination and dismantle silos. This accolade signifies Brillio's commitment to empowering clients with strategies to navigate and shape the future of healthcare delivery.

