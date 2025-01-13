Left Menu

Mirxes Secures $40M Investment for Cancer Detection Expansion

Mirxes, a leading Singapore-based cancer detection firm, has secured $40 million in financing from CBC Group's R-Bridge Fund to enhance its innovative miRNA technology platform. The investment aims to support Mirxes' expansion into Asia-Pacific markets and further its development of advanced diagnostic solutions for various cancers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:12 IST
Mirxes Secures $40M Investment for Cancer Detection Expansion
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Mirxes, a Singapore-based pioneer in cancer detection technology, has received a $40 million financing boost from CBC Group's R-Bridge Healthcare Fund. This significant investment is set to propel Mirxes' miRNA platform into new Asian markets, allowing the company to continue its mission of improving cancer detection.

GASTROClear, Mirxes' flagship product, is the only regulatory-approved blood test for gastric cancer detection, demonstrating remarkable accuracy in early-stage cancer detection. With support from R-Bridge, Mirxes plans to expand its tests to include lung, liver, and colorectal cancers across high-growth regions.

The partnership with CBC Group underscores Mirxes' commitment to advancing cancer diagnostics and delivering life-saving technology. By aligning with R-Bridge, Mirxes aims to meet the growing demand for reliable cancer screening solutions, driven by rising cancer rates, particularly in Asia's aging population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025