Mirxes Secures $40M Investment for Cancer Detection Expansion

Mirxes, a Singapore-based pioneer in cancer detection technology, has received a $40 million financing boost from CBC Group's R-Bridge Healthcare Fund. This significant investment is set to propel Mirxes' miRNA platform into new Asian markets, allowing the company to continue its mission of improving cancer detection.

GASTROClear, Mirxes' flagship product, is the only regulatory-approved blood test for gastric cancer detection, demonstrating remarkable accuracy in early-stage cancer detection. With support from R-Bridge, Mirxes plans to expand its tests to include lung, liver, and colorectal cancers across high-growth regions.

The partnership with CBC Group underscores Mirxes' commitment to advancing cancer diagnostics and delivering life-saving technology. By aligning with R-Bridge, Mirxes aims to meet the growing demand for reliable cancer screening solutions, driven by rising cancer rates, particularly in Asia's aging population.

