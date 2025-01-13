Left Menu

Unveiling Dementia: Age's Critical Role in Survival Rates

A study reviews over 261 studies and reveals that survival rates for dementia patients are significantly influenced by age at diagnosis, with survival ranging from nine years at age 60 to just over two years at age 85. Women live shorter lives post-diagnosis than men due to later age of diagnosis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:23 IST
Unveiling Dementia: Age's Critical Role in Survival Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive study has shed light on the influence of age on survival rates for those diagnosed with dementia. Findings suggest that the age at diagnosis notably affects life expectancy, ranging from nine years for women diagnosed at age 60 to just over two years for men diagnosed at 85.

The research, published in The British Medical Journal, reviewed 261 studies to determine life expectancy post-dementia diagnosis. Overall, women live between 4.5 to 8 years post-diagnosis, and age significantly affects survival, with older age reducing life expectancy more drastically.

Conducted by Erasmus MC University Medical Centre, the study reveals that demographics and geography impact patient outcomes. The research provides a foundation for personalized prognosis and care planning, crucial as global dementia cases rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025