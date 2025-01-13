Unveiling Dementia: Age's Critical Role in Survival Rates

A comprehensive study has shed light on the influence of age on survival rates for those diagnosed with dementia. Findings suggest that the age at diagnosis notably affects life expectancy, ranging from nine years for women diagnosed at age 60 to just over two years for men diagnosed at 85.

The research, published in The British Medical Journal, reviewed 261 studies to determine life expectancy post-dementia diagnosis. Overall, women live between 4.5 to 8 years post-diagnosis, and age significantly affects survival, with older age reducing life expectancy more drastically.

Conducted by Erasmus MC University Medical Centre, the study reveals that demographics and geography impact patient outcomes. The research provides a foundation for personalized prognosis and care planning, crucial as global dementia cases rise.

