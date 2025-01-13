Left Menu

Celebrating a Heartfelt Milestone: Kerala's Hridayapoorvam Initiative

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar inaugurated the 25th anniversary of Hridayapoorvam, a cardiac care initiative by Malayala Manorama. The program emphasizes delivering medical facilities to rural areas. Hridayapoorvam has conducted 2,500 free heart surgeries for underprivileged patients since 1999, showcasing the power of collective societal action.

Kottayam | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:27 IST
Kerala's Governor Rajendra Arlekar inaugurated the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Hridayapoorvam initiative, emphasizing the importance of expanding medical facilities to rural communities.

Arlekar praised the program, noting its unique and inspirational nature, as it's a journey rooted in humanity rather than just a medical mission.

Dr Tessy Thomas commended the collaborative efforts that have made Hridayapoorvam successful in conducting 2,500 free heart surgeries, highlighting the program's significant impact since its inception in 1999.

