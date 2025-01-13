Celebrating a Heartfelt Milestone: Kerala's Hridayapoorvam Initiative

Kerala's Governor Rajendra Arlekar inaugurated the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Hridayapoorvam initiative, emphasizing the importance of expanding medical facilities to rural communities.

Arlekar praised the program, noting its unique and inspirational nature, as it's a journey rooted in humanity rather than just a medical mission.

Dr Tessy Thomas commended the collaborative efforts that have made Hridayapoorvam successful in conducting 2,500 free heart surgeries, highlighting the program's significant impact since its inception in 1999.

(With inputs from agencies.)