Tragedy in West Bengal: Health Sector Under Scrutiny

A CID probe is underway in West Bengal after a woman's death and three others are critically ill post-childbirth due to expired intravenous fluid in a state hospital. A 13-member committee will parallelly investigate, promising swift action against those responsible for procedural lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, the West Bengal government has initiated a CID investigation following the death of a woman and critical health issues in three others after childbirth in a state-run hospital. Allegations have emerged that 'expired' intravenous fluid was administered, raising serious concerns about procedural lapses.

A parallel investigation will be conducted by a 13-member committee formed by the state health department. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant announced that strict actions will follow against anyone found guilty, as determined during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also oversees the health portfolio.

Preliminary findings point to significant negligence at Medinipur Medical College and Hospital. The incident has prompted immediate action, including the removal of certain medicines from use, and a promise of swift accountability to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

