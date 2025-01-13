Odisha Joins Ayushman Bharat: A Giant Leap in Healthcare

Odisha's decision to join the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana marks a crucial development in India's healthcare landscape, the Union Health Minister JP Nadda stated. This aligns Odisha with 33 other states and Union Territories adopting the central health coverage scheme.

At a ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan, Odisha signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Health Authority. The integration will ensure an annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family, with an additional Rs 5 lakh for women, enhancing the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana in the state. The initiative is set to impact approximately 1.03 crore families, with the central government extending support to 67.8 lakh of these.

Highlighting the scheme's significance, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized its transformative promise for about 86% of Odisha's population. The merged program will allow 4.5 crore residents access to seamless and quality healthcare across thousands of hospitals, propelling digital and healthcare advancements in the state.

