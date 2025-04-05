Vatan Prem Yojana: Transforming Gujarat's Villages with NRI Contributions

In Gujarat, the Vatan Prem Yojana is ushering in a new era of development in rural areas, fueled by the generous contributions of non-resident Indians (NRIs). This initiative, launched by the state government in 2021, operates on a public-private partnership model that invites NRIs to invest in their ancestral villages.

Since its inception, the scheme has seen remarkable success in communities like Khadal and Uttarsanda in the Kheda district. In Khadal, for instance, a substantial donation of Rs 72 lakh from NRIs has led to the establishment of a new school, greatly enhancing educational opportunities for its nearly 400 students.

Uttarsanda, another benefitting village, is undergoing extensive modernization thanks to Rs 9 crore in NRI funding. This financial support has facilitated projects like upgrading educational facilities with smart classrooms and modern amenities, demonstrating the transformative power of the Vatan Prem Yojana.

