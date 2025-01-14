Left Menu

Surveillance: The Unseen Impact on Our Minds

A study published in Neuroscience of Consciousness reveals that surveillance not only changes our behavior but also alters brain processes unconsciously, heightening awareness of others' gaze. These findings hold implications for mental health, urging caution in an era of pervasive monitoring for security at the potential cost of societal wellbeing.

Updated: 14-01-2025 09:04 IST
Surveillance has become ubiquitous in modern life, permeating spaces from self-service checkouts to public streets and stadiums. Although often justified in the name of safety, its unseen impact on our brain processes raises significant concerns.

New research published in Neuroscience of Consciousness reveals that merely knowing one is under surveillance alters unconscious brain activity, enhancing awareness of others' gaze. This effect occurred without participants' awareness, indicating a fundamental shift in social cue processing.

The study's findings not only highlight potential mental health ramifications, such as exacerbating social anxiety and psychosis, but also underscore the need for a critical examination of our acceptance of constant monitoring. As surveillance tech advances, it is crucial to weigh security benefits against personal freedom and mental wellbeing.

