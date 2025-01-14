Odisha Embraces 'Ayushman Bharat' Under New Leadership

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has accused the former Naveen Patnaik administration of failing to implement the nationwide 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme, effectively depriving residents of essential health insurance benefits. The Chief Minister asserted this decision was driven by the ruling party's vested interests.

Majhi returned from New Delhi after attending the formal signing of a memorandum of understanding between Odisha and the central government for the scheme's implementation. Now under BJP leadership, Odisha converges its 'Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana' with the central initiative, offering coverage to 1.3 crore families.

Prominently featured in BJP's electoral promises, the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme provides cashless health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh per eligible family annually. Around 23 lakh elderly citizens, aged 70 and above, are expected to benefit as over 30,000 healthcare facilities become accessible, marking a significant policy shift in the state.

