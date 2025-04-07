Metropolis Healthcare Expands: Acquires Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd has revealed a significant expansion move with its announced acquisition of Ahujas' Pathology and Imaging Centre, Dehradun, for a transaction valued at Rs 35.01 crore. The acquisition involves an all-cash deal ensuring 100 per cent ownership of the centre by Metropolis' wholly-owned subsidiary, Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services Pvt Ltd.

Established in 1990 by Alok and Alka Ahuja, DAPIC is recognized for its high-quality services with NABL and NABH accreditations, running two laboratories, 11 patient service centres, and nine hospital-based centres. Post-acquisition, the Ahujas will continue their association with the business, ensuring continuity and seamless integration.

This strategic acquisition aligns with Metropolis' growth strategy to expand across the high-potential markets of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Metropolis Chairperson Ameera Shah expressed confidence in leveraging DAPIC's reputation to drive innovation and growth, further supported by Metropolis' advanced testing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)