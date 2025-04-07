Left Menu

Metropolis Healthcare Expands: Acquires Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd announced its acquisition of Ahujas' Pathology and Imaging Centre for Rs 35.01 crore. The strategic move involves a full cash deal, enhancing Metropolis' presence in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Alok and Alka Ahuja will remain involved post-acquisition, ensuring smooth business integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:14 IST
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd has revealed a significant expansion move with its announced acquisition of Ahujas' Pathology and Imaging Centre, Dehradun, for a transaction valued at Rs 35.01 crore. The acquisition involves an all-cash deal ensuring 100 per cent ownership of the centre by Metropolis' wholly-owned subsidiary, Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services Pvt Ltd.

Established in 1990 by Alok and Alka Ahuja, DAPIC is recognized for its high-quality services with NABL and NABH accreditations, running two laboratories, 11 patient service centres, and nine hospital-based centres. Post-acquisition, the Ahujas will continue their association with the business, ensuring continuity and seamless integration.

This strategic acquisition aligns with Metropolis' growth strategy to expand across the high-potential markets of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Metropolis Chairperson Ameera Shah expressed confidence in leveraging DAPIC's reputation to drive innovation and growth, further supported by Metropolis' advanced testing capabilities.

