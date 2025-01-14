One Health Assist: Revolutionizing Healthcare Accessibility in India

One Health Assist, an innovative healthcare ecosystem, is set to make significant strides in India's healthcare accessibility, targeting ₹100 crore in revenue within its first year. The company plans to blend technology with a robust physical presence, setting up 50 brick-and-mortar stores across various regions by 2025.

The company's aggressive expansion strategy includes a franchise model designed for rapid market entry and operational scalability. With its first stores in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Delhi, One Health Assist aims to enhance its market footprint while providing affordable, personalized healthcare solutions.

By integrating cutting-edge technology like AI and wearables, One Health Assist seeks to improve preventive healthcare in underserved tier 2 and 3 cities. Operating across 1,500 pin codes, the brand is poised to transform India's healthcare landscape with its focus on consumer-centric solutions.

