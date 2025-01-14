Mystery Neurotoxins Behind Deaths in J&K Village

In a concerning development in Jammu and Kashmir, health experts have discovered neurotoxins in samples from 14 mysterious deaths in a remote Rajouri district village over the past month. Investigations remain underway as residents become increasingly alarmed.

The death toll, which rose with the passing of two additional family members — including a six-year-old girl, has shaken Badhaal village, comprising 11 children among the victims. Efforts to identify health risks are being doubled down with government deployment of numerous health teams for in-depth sample collection.

Experts report no viral, bacterial, or microbial infections after extensive studies, ruling out common causes. Health administrations and police have been urged to coordinate closely to bring investigations to a logical conclusion, while Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo emphasizes thoroughness in evaluating the reports to propose future actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)